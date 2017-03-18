Rachel's Ratings: Maddow's Viewership Plummets After Trump Tax Reveal | Fox News Insider

MSNBC host Rachel Maddow saw a steep drop in ratings the day after she released one of President Trump's tax forms.

Maddow and her preceding host Chris Hayes heavily promoted Tuesday's broadcast as a "breaking" revelation, and Maddow devoted most of her program to Trump's two-page 1040 form from 2005.

"The Rachel Maddow Show" saw its ratings plummet 36 percent on Wednesday, compared to the prior night.

That drop was even sharper in the key demographic of 25 to 54-year-olds, the viewership of which fell 54 percent, Sandra Smith reported.