Sheriff Gives Spin On Crime-Fighting With 'Wheel of Fugitives' « CBS Miami

A Florida sheriff is giving the search for criminals a creative spin in his game show-style weekly videos featuring Brevard County’s most wanted fugitives.

The videos, posted on Facebook, have been viewed hundreds of thousands of times, leading to dozens of arrests.

For the last eighteen months, a studio at the sheriff’s office has become must-see viewing in the county.

Sheriff Wayne Ivey – the show’s Pat Sajack – had the idea and the personality to host it.

“When we put someone up on the Wheel of Fugitive, our citizens start sending us messages and contacting us right away,” said Ivey.

In the videos, Ivey spins a wheel with the names and photos of ten wanted fugitives and highlights an unlucky “winner.”