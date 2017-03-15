Off-duty 'cowboy' cop wrangles Staten Island ponies during storm | SILive.com

An off-duty "cowboy" cop wrangled two Staten Island ponies loose on Hylan Boulevard during the worst storm of the season.

"We want to thank our cowboy officer for having quickly addressed the situation," Mayor Bill de Blasio joked after hearing of the situation during a storm briefing in Brooklyn on Tuesday.

NYPD Chief of Patrol Terence Monahan said the two ponies got out of a stable on Wakefield Road when an off-duty officer spotted them on Hylan Boulevard.