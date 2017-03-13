Sex Trafficking Arrests Soar Under Trump; MSM Completely Ignores | Daily Wire

Donald Trump became president on Jan. 20. And in one short month, there were more than 1,500 arrests for sex crimes ranging from trafficking to pedophilia. Big deal? You bet. In all of 2014, there were fewer than 400 sex trafficking-related arrests, according to FBI crime statistics. Liz Crokin at TownHall.com has put together a great piece on the push by the Trump administration to crack down on sex crimes. And she notes that while "this should be one of the biggest stories in the national news... the mainstream media has barely, if at all, covered any of these mass pedophile arrests. This begs the question – why?"

Of course, the answer is twofold: One, it would take away from the daily meme that Trump is owned by the Russians; and two, it would show that the president really meant what he said when he vowed to come to Washington and "drain the swamp." Plus, the surge in arrests shows that Trump is already getting a lot done, even in fewer than 50 days in office.

