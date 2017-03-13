Undocumented immigrant charged with killing mom in crash was deported 5 times - CBS News

Charges have been filed against an undocumented immigrant with a lengthy criminal past for his alleged role in a crash that killed a 42-year-old mother of two.

Sandra Duran, who was engaged to be married, was killed on her way home from church on Feb. 19, CBS Los Angeles reports.

Estuardo Alvarado, 45, is accused of killing Duran in a T-bone collision while fleeing the scene of another crash in North Hills, California.

Citing court records, the Southern California News Group reported Alvarado has been charged with more than 20 felonies and misdemeanors since 1990, including being a felon in possession of a weapon, possession of marijuana for sale and the sale or transport of a controlled substance. The Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office said Alvarado also had three prior convictions for driving under the influence.