UCLA still targeting conservative prof's free speech course

Professor Keith Fink has historically been able to easily fill a classroom with 293 seats, but is now being relegated to a smaller room and forced to adhere to a strict enrollment cap of 180 students.

The University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA) has repeatedly slashed enrollment for a conservative professor’s courses on free speech, which some see as a ploy to silence him.

Professor Keith Fink is slated to teach a course during the upcoming term titled Comm M172: Free Speech in the Workplace, but while the course had historically been held in a large lecture hall with a capacity of 293 , the new chair of the Department of Communication Studies has mandated that it now take place in a smaller room with just 210 seats.

In addition, Johnson reduced maximum enrollment in the course from 200 students to 180, and most gallingly for Fink, rescinded his ability to grant permission for additional students to enroll beyond the cap.

Andrew Litt, Fink’s teaching assistant, told Campus Reform that [Kerri] Johnson [Communications Dept. Chair] even “surreptitiously tried to reduce his enrollment cap to 170 and at one point even 150,” but ultimately backed down.