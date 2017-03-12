- Southern Illinois University will soon host a month-long series of “nap-ins” to help guide students on their “internal journey to diversity.”
- There will be four two-hour nap sessions offered, after which students will be able to share their dreams on a fabric scroll intended as "a metaphor for the general path to diversity."
College hosts 'nap-ins' to guide students on 'journey to diversity'
