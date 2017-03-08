"Does Feminism Have Room for Zionists?" - New York Times, March 7, 2017 - Opinion

Since yesterday, March 7, 2017, I've tried to seed this NYT opinion piece but Newsvine won't allow it. During the same time, I was able to seed several other articles with no problem. It seems that Newsvine chooses what can and cannot be seeded, even from left-wing NYT. To get this author's work onto Newsvine, I am posting the opinion article as an "article".

The Opinion Pages | OP-ED CONTRIBUTORS Does Feminism Have Room for Zionists?

By EMILY SHIRE MARCH 7, 2017

https://www.nytimes.com/2017/03/07/opinion/does-feminism-have-room-for-zionists.html?action=click&pgtype=Homepage&clickSource=story-heading&module=opinion-c-col-left-region®ion=opinion-c-col-left-region&WT.nav=opinion-c-col-left-region

On March 8 women around the world will be abstaining from work and rallying in the streets as part of the International Women’s Strike, with the aim of starting an “international feminist movement” that challenges the sexual, physical and economic exploitation of women. The organizers of the wildly successful Women’s March have thrown their support behind the strike, and there are more than 40 rallies, walkouts and events planned across the United States that are affiliated with the international demonstration.

As a proud and outspoken feminist who champions reproductive rights, equal pay, increased female representation in all levels of government and policies to combat violence against women, I would like to feel there is a place for me in the strike.

However, as someone who is also a Zionist, I am not certain there is.

One of the organizers behind the March 8 strikes should also be concerning to Zionist feminists.

The strike was announced in an op-ed at The Guardian, with eight signatories, including Rasmea Yousef Odeh. Today, Ms. Odeh is considered an immigrants’ and women’s rights activist, but before taking on these roles, she was convicted for her involvement in a 1969 bombing of a Jerusalem supermarket that killed two Hebrew University students and an attempted bombing of the British consulate.

The organizers of the International Women’s Strike are not the first feminist group to position opposition to Israel as part of the feminist movement.

More and more frequently, my identity as a Zionist places me in conflict with the feminist movement of 2017. I will remain a proud feminist, but I see no reason I should have to sacrifice my Zionism for the sake of my feminism.