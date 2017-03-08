Newsvine

Watch UPS employees surprise teenage co-worker with a new car - TODAY.com

Seeded by Jasper2529 View Original Article: TODAY.com
Seeded on Wed Mar 8, 2017 5:05 AM
Nineteen-year-old Derrick Taylor walks up to 10 miles every day just to get to and from his job at a UPS in Oxford, Alabama. Too proud to accept rides from his co-workers, they all came together to give him a gift that he couldn’t refuse: his very own Jeep Cherokee. Watch his emotional reaction

