Studies detail how much funding sanctuary cities stand to lose | Fox News

States with cities that hold onto their "sanctuary" status for illegal immigrants potentially stand to lose tens of millions of dollars in federal funds, according to a new study published Tuesday.

The report details how much could be on the line, in the wake of President Trump's executive order that threatened to yank federal dollars for hundreds of sanctuary cities.

The order did not specifically say what sources of funding could be revoked. But the new report -- released by the liberal-leaning Center for American Progress, National Immigration Law Center and American Immigration Lawyers -- endeavors to calculate the amount of funding at stake, based on prior efforts by Republican lawmakers to defund sanctuary jurisdictions.

All told, the states hardest hit would be California, New York, Illinois, Pennsylvania and Maryland.

Tuesday’s report “How Much Funding for Sanctuary Jurisdictions Could Be at Risk,” identifies five key funding sources that could be pulled.

They include: