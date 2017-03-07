Studies detail how much funding sanctuary cities stand to lose | Fox News

States with cities that hold onto their "sanctuary" status for illegal immigrants potentially stand to lose tens of millions of dollars in federal funds, according to a new study published Tuesday.
The report details how much could be on the line, in the wake of President Trump's executive order that threatened to yank federal dollars for hundreds of sanctuary cities.
The order did not specifically say what sources of funding could be revoked. But the new report -- released by the liberal-leaning Center for American Progress, National Immigration Law Center and American Immigration Lawyers -- endeavors to calculate the amount of funding at stake, based on prior efforts by Republican lawmakers to defund sanctuary jurisdictions.
All told, the states hardest hit would be California, New York, Illinois, Pennsylvania and Maryland.
Tuesday’s report “How Much Funding for Sanctuary Jurisdictions Could Be at Risk,” identifies five key funding sources that could be pulled.
They include:
-
The Edward Byrne Memorial Justice Assistance Grant, which helps states and localities pay for a range of criminal justice needs.
-
The U.S. Economic Development Administration grant, which assists “economically distressed areas” with job creation and public works projects.
-
The State Criminal Alien Assistance Program, which reimburses localities for costs associated with detaining immigrants.
-
The Community Development Block Grant program, which helps fund a range of housing, infrastructure and business development projects.
-
The Office of Community Oriented Policing Services, which provides money for law enforcement agencies to hire additional community policing officers.