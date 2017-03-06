Oregon judge under scrutiny after immigrant escapes courtroom - CNN.com

In late January, Diddier Pacheco Salazar walked into a Portland, Oregon, courtroom for a hearing in his DUI case.

Immigration agents were in the hallway outside, waiting to arrest the undocumented immigrant afterward and possibly deport him. He never came out. What happened in that courtroom is now the subject of an investigation. The focus is on the presiding judge, and whether she allowed Salazar to sneak out through another door. It was January 27 when Salazar, a 22-year-old Mexican national, went before Judge Monica Herranz to plead guilty to a DUI. Plainclothes Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents stationed themselves outside because someone convicted of a DUI is considered a risk to public safety, said Billy Williams, US attorney for Oregon. According to ICE, Salazar had been deported previously and had returned to the country. "Whenever ICE approaches someone they know has a criminal history and have done research to know they are not lawfully in the country, they take them into custody, that's their job," Williams said.

Every courtroom in the building has three doors: one public entrance from the hallway, one private entrance the judge uses, and a third door through which in-custody inmates are ushered from the jail. "So what happened with the individual in question was that he was allowed to use one of those (other) two doors to elude being taken into custody," Williams said, referring to the judge's entrance and the jail inmate entrance.