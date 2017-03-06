Barbra Streisand says Donald Trump is making her gain weight. The singer tweeted on Saturday that news involving the president affects her morning routine.
"Donald Trump is making me gain weight. I start the day with liquids, but after the morning news, I eat pancakes smothered in maple syrup!" the singer tweeted on Saturday.
Barbra Streisand Tweets That Trump Is Making Her Gain Weight | Hollywood Reporter
Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded on Mon Mar 6, 2017 5:47 AM
keyboard shortcuts: V vote up article J next comment K previous comment