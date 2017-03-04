Chapel Hill-Carrboro schools cancel school Wednesday ahead of planned women's strike | abc11.com

Chapel Hill-Carrboro schools will be closed Wednesday, March 8 ahead of a planned nationwide women's strike. The superintendent expects high staff absences.Superintendent Jim Causby said the day will instead be an optional teacher workday. Students will not be required to make up this day as the system is on schedule to meet the required number of instructional hours for the school year.

The March 8 strike, deemed "A Day Without Women," is meant to emphasize the role of women in national life. March 8 has been deemed as International Women's Day.