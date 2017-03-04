More details emerge as Indian snowshoer is charged with sexual abuse | News, Sports, Jobs - Adirondack Daily Enterprise

Village police have provided more details about the sexual abuse allegations against a snowshoe racer from India, whom the community wholeheartedly welcomed for this past weekend’s World Snowshoe Championships.

Tanveer Hussain, 24, of Kashmir, India, was charged Wednesday with first-degree sexual abuse, a felony, and endangering the welfare of a child, a misdemeanor. First-degree sexual abuse, according to New York law, means the perpetrator “subjects another person to sexual contact” without consent, in this case because the alleged victim is under age 13 and legally too young to give consent.

In a statement issued this morning, police said the charges stem from Hussain “engaging in a passionate kiss” with a 12-year-old victim.

“He further was accused of touching her in an intimate area over her clothing,” the statement reads. “There was no accusation of force. The charges are a result of the age differences of the individuals. There were no other allegations made against Hussain.”

Hussain and Khan were celebrities here at this weekend’s snowshoe events due to the effort it took to get them here. Three weeks ago, the U.S. Embassy in New Delhi denied their visa applications, reportedly thinking they might not return home due to a lack of “strong ties” to their home country. Village Mayor Clyde Rabideau, who had met them at last year’s championships in Italy and invited them to come here, reached out for help from New York’s U.S. senators, Charles Schumer and Kirsten Gillibrand.

As their plight drew media attention here and in their home country, the senators contacted the embassy, which let the men resubmit their visa applications — and approved them.

The visa denial happened around the same time President Donald Trump issued an order barring travel into the U.S. from seven countries. India was not one of them, but many local people associated the two developments and went out of their way to welcome these Muslim foreigners, who arrived Feb. 23.