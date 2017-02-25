Newsvine

Jasper2529

About Articles: 49 Seeds: 321 Comments: 15462 Since: Sep 2014

NBC Videos Enlist Condescending Kids to Trash Trump for Bigotry, Border Wall, Ban

Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded by Jasper2529 View Original Article: CNSNews.com
Seeded on Sat Feb 25, 2017 11:33 AM
Discuss:
Article Photo

NBC News handpicked anti-Trump tykes for two propaganda videos to make it appear that every child in American thinks Pres. Trump is an ignorant racist and threat to the country.

Not one child in either “Dear Mr. President: kids Talk Trump” or “Dear Mr. President: Letters from the American Children” says he actually supports Trump’s efforts to keep America safe from terrorism or stop the influx of illegal aliens.

Both videos open with smarmy, false compliments to give the illusion that these kids haven’t been indoctrinated by leftist teachers and liberal media…but, then, both launch into unrelenting snide rebukes couched in innocent-kid-speak.

 

So, while it defies reason that NBC didn’t get a single pro-Trump comment, maybe, those kids were just too scared to speak up for fear of being brutalized by the so-called “tolerant” kids.

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor