Popular 'High Five Friday' elementary school program with police cancelled after complaints

Since early December, Northampton police officers have greeted elementary school students with “high-fives” on Friday.

The event was called “High-Five Friday” — billed as a way for officers to connect with students and show support for schools. But no longer. High-Five Friday was canceled last week following complaints from the public, Police Chief Jody Kasper said Sunday.

The complaints, according to a police department Facebook post on Saturday, centered around the questioned effectiveness of the program and some students who “might respond negatively to a group of uniformed officers at their school.”

The post mentions children of color, undocumented immigrant children or other children who may have had negative encounters with law enforcement.

“You may be getting positive feedback but it may be really difficult for people who are having a negative reaction to come to you and say, ‘It really upset my child to come to school and see the police because the police have been at our house three times this month,’” said Ward 2 committee member Laura Fallon.