Maxine Waters on Trump's Cabinet: They're a 'Bunch of Scumbags' | Fox News Insider

Seeded on Thu Feb 23, 2017 12:03 PM
U.S. Rep. Maxine Waters (D-CA) took her repeated calls for President Donald Trump's impeachment one step further on Tuesday.

In an interview with Chris Hayes on MSNBC's "All In," Waters had some harsh words for members of Trump's cabinet and other associates with alleged ties to Russia.

"I just think the American people had better understand what's going on. This is a bunch of scumbags. That's what they are. Who are all organized around making money," she said.

