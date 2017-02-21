'Post-Election Stress Disorder': Vets Take Issue With New Term for Upset Liberals | Fox News Insider

A state of depression among Democrats has been a nationwide theme since the election of President Donald Trump.

And now, doctors are treating this crippling anger as an unofficial medical condition.

"Post-election stress disorder" is the new term created by mental health professionals for what some liberals are experiencing. However, some see this name as a slap in the face to veterans suffering from actual post-traumatic stress disorder.

U.S. Rep. Brian Mast (R-FL) joined "Fox & Friends" Tuesday to discuss the creation of the term.

Mast is an Army veteran who lost both of his legs and a finger during an improvised explosive device accident in Afghanistan.

"There was a big missed opportunity in naming it 'Post-Election Stress Disorder,'" he said. "I would have preferred they name it 'Post-Inauguration Stress Disorder,' that way they could have called it 'PISD.'

"There's a big difference between being pissed off about things and what happens on the battlefield."