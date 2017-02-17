Burger King cook gets $46K for being sacked over fish sandwich - BBC News

A Canadian court has awarded a former Burger King cook $46,000 ($35,000 USD, £28,000) in damages after she was fired for taking home a fish sandwich, fries and beverage.

Usha Ram says her manager gave her permission to take home the food.

The 55-year-old immigrant from Fiji had worked at various Burger King locations around Vancouver for 24 years.

Her boss, Janif Mohammed, fired her to warn other staff against theft.