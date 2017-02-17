Michael Moore: Trump 'Colluded' With Russians, Should Step Down | Fox News Insider

In the wake of former National Security Director Michael Flynn's resignation and allegations about the Trump administration's ties to Russia, Michael Moore is calling for President Donald Trump to step down.
Moore claimed in a Facebook post that it's obvious that Trump "colluded" with the Russians to swing the election.
He called on the "weak and spineless Democrats" to bring Congress to a halt until hearings are held and impeachment charges are filed.
He said that Attorney General Jeff Sessions must immediately appoint a special prosecutor to investigate these "potentially treasonous acts."
"So-called President Trump could save the country a lot of time, money and pain by stepping down tonight," Moore wrote, adding that Vice President Mike Pence also can't be president because he was elected under the same "fraud."