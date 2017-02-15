Reps. Nancy Pelosi, Elijah Cummings fall for fake Flynn account on Twitter

Don't believe everything you see on Twitter.

Reps. Elijah Cummings and Nancy Pelosi fell for a Twitter account parodying Michael Flynn, who resigned Monday as President Trump's national security adviser for misleading the administration about his contacts with Russia.

The tweets came from an unverified account that launched this month. It has since been labeled a parody account by multiple news outlets and Snopes.

The New York Times also fell for the parody account, writing about it in its story Monday. It later removed the mention and issued a correction.