Dem Congresswoman Maxine Waters Declares That Putin Invaded 'Korea,' Instead of 'Crimea' | Mediaite

Democratic Congresswoman Maxine Waters accused Russian leader Vladimir Putin of invading Korea during a press conference Monday, in which she called for the impeachment of President Donald Trump.

Waters began by appearing to briefly channel Gary Johnson, asking how Trump could embrace Putin “knowing that he is responsible for supplying the bombs that killed innocent children and families in, um, in um….”

“Aleppo,” suggested someone off-stage.

“Yeah, in Aleppo,” she confirmed. “And the fact that he is wrapping his arms around Putin while Putin is continuing to advance into Korea.”

Needless to say, Russia is not making advances into either Korea. No doubt the California congresswoman meant to say that Putin is advancing in Crimea.

Watch above, via C-SPAN.