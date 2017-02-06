Girl, 4, dies 'after being kicked in stomach by her mother as punishment for not cleaning her teeth'

A LITTLE girl has been kicked to death by her own mother as a punishment for not brushing her teeth.
Police say Iris Hernandez Rivas, 20, carried out the attack on her four-year-old daughter on January 26 at their home in Maryland, USA.
Montgomery County Police say the child, identified as Nohely Alexandra Martinez Hernandez, died from her injuries on Wednesday.
