'Defender of Sharia': Ayaan Hirsi Ali Slams Women's March Organizer | Fox News Insider

On "The First 100 Days" tonight, women's rights activist Ayaan Hirsi Ali reacted to a recently resurfaced tweet written by an organizer for last month's Women's March, which disparaged Ali and another activist.

Linda Sarsour, of the Arab American Association of New York, tweeted in 2011 that Ali and Brigitte Gabriel should be assaulted and that she wished she could remove their private parts because they "don't deserve to be women."

Ali, a victim of genital mutilation while living in Somalia, blasted Sarsour as a "fake feminist" who is not interested in universal human rights.