Gutfeld Rips 'SNL's' Obama Farewell: 'Drooling Toadyism Is Not a Good Look' | Fox News Insider

One day after President Donald Trump’s inauguration, “Saturday Night Live” bid farewell to President Barack Obama with a musical number.

At the conclusion of Saturday's episode, cast members Cecily Strong and Sasheer Zamata stood in front of a black-and-white portrait of the now former president and sang "To Sir, With Love."

In his monologue on "The Five" today, Greg Gutfeld had some strong words for these Obama "groupies."