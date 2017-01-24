Gutfeld Rips 'SNL's' Obama Farewell: 'Drooling Toadyism Is Not a Good Look' | Fox News Insider

One day after President Donald Trump’s inauguration, “Saturday Night Live” bid farewell to President Barack Obama with a musical number.
At the conclusion of Saturday's episode, cast members Cecily Strong and Sasheer Zamata stood in front of a black-and-white portrait of the now former president and sang "To Sir, With Love."
In his monologue on "The Five" today, Greg Gutfeld had some strong words for these Obama "groupies."
"While division and hate is scary, it's never as creepy as sickening love, something to keep in mind whether you adore Obama or Trump," Gutfeld said. "Drooling toadyism is not a good look on either side, and it paves the way for evil."