White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer scolded a White House pool reporter for incorrectly indicating that the Martin Luther King bust was removed from the Oval Office after President Trump moved in.
Time's Zeke Miller initially reported Friday evening that the MLK bust was no longer on display after a bust of former British Prime Minister Winston Churchill was returned to the White House Oval Office. The Churchill bust had been removed by[former] President Obama in 2009.
MLK bust: Sean Spicer warns reporters against danger of 'tweet first check facts later' | Washington Examiner
Seeded on Sat Jan 21, 2017 10:36 AM
