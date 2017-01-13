More than $200K donated to Talladega College's GoFundMe for Trum - WSFA.com Montgomery Alabama news.

TALLADEGA COUNTY, AL (WBRC) -

A GoFundMe account has been set up to get the Talladega College Band to the presidential inauguration of Donald Trump.

The Marching Tornadoes were invited to take part in the inauguration and that the college president accepted. The band needs to raise its own $75,000 for the trip. Around 5 p.m., the GoFundMe had raise $57,000. By 7:30 p.m., the fund had nearly topped $200,000. At 8:24 p.m., the total was at $212, 290.

The jump in donations coincided with College President Billy Hawkins' appearance on The O'Reilly Factor on FOX News.