Fiat Chrysler announces $1 billion investment in U.S. manufacturing, 2,000 new jobs | Fox News

Fiat Chrysler said Sunday it would spend $1 billion on U.S. manufacturing, including modernizing plants in Michigan and Ohio, in a move that’s set to add 2,000 new jobs, Reuters reported.
According to the company’s plan, the plant in Warren, Michigan will be made capable of producing a pickup truck currently built in Mexico.
The Warren plant will make the new Jeep Wagoneer and Grand Wagoneer large SUVs. A plant in Toledo, Ohio also will get new equipment to make a new Jeep pickup.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Seeded on Mon Jan 9, 2017 4:56 AM
