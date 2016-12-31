Painting depicting cops as animals displayed on Capitol Hill | Fox News

A Missouri congressman has sparked outrage after a painting he approved depicting police officers as animals was placed on display in the U.S. Capitol building.

The painting, by high school senior David Pulphus, shows the unrest in Ferguson, Mo. after the 2014 death of Michael Brown. The piece won Rep. Lacy Clay, D-Mo.’s annual Congressional Art competition in May, and so was selected to be displayed at the Capitol complex.

The piece depicts two police officers, whose heads are replaced by animal heads – one of which appears to be a pig -- aiming guns at protesters who are carrying signs saying “History” and “Racism Kills.” In the background is a crucified black man in a graduation cap holding the scales of justice.

Clay praised the piece in a press release in May, saying it “portrays a colorful landscape of symbolic characters representing social injustice, the tragic events in Ferguson, Missouri and the lingering elements of inequality in modern American society.”

The Independent Journal Review, which first reported the development, reports that the controversial piece now hangs in a tunnel between the U.S. Capitol building and the Longworth House Office Building.

DC police expressed outrage at the image, calling it “offensive and disgusting.”