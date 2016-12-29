Maxine Waters: A Problem With Democrats Is That We're Too 'Nice' to Other Side | Mediaite

Congresswoman Maxine Waters said on MSNBC today that one of the problems her party has is that they tend to be too “nice.”

She told Jacob Soboroff, “That has been a problem in my party, that when we’re in power we’re nice. We bend over backwards to work with people. Trump has stepped over everybody.”

Waters was responding to Democrats already expressing a willingness to try and work with President-elect Donald Trump, saying, “I have no intention of pretending everything’s all right.”

She even said she wouldn’t even bother sitting down with Trump because she just doesn’t trust him.

