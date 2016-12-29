Newsvine

Jasper2529

About Articles: 47 Seeds: 291 Comments: 14201 Since: Sep 2014

Maxine Waters: A Problem With Democrats Is That We're Too 'Nice' to Other Side | Mediaite

Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded by Jasper2529 View Original Article: mediaite.com
Seeded on Thu Dec 29, 2016 9:01 AM
Discuss:
Article Photo

Congresswoman Maxine Waters said on MSNBC today that one of the problems her party has is that they tend to be too “nice.”

She told Jacob Soboroff, “That has been a problem in my party, that when we’re in power we’re nice. We bend over backwards to work with people. Trump has stepped over everybody.”

Waters was responding to Democrats already expressing a willingness to try and work with President-elect Donald Trump, saying, “I have no intention of pretending everything’s all right.”

She even said she wouldn’t even bother sitting down with Trump because she just doesn’t trust him.

Watch above, via MSNBC.

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor