Donald Trump inauguration: Rockettes 'will not be forced to perform' - BBC News

Dancers with The Radio City Rockettes will not be forced to perform at Donald Trump's inauguration as US president, the company managing the group says.

The Madison Square Garden Company said the dancers were volunteers and that their participation was "their choice".

Thursday's announcement that the Rockettes would perform at the ceremony on 20 January was met with resistance by some members.

On Friday, the Madison Square Garden Company issued a statement clarifying its position on the requirements of members of the Rockettes.

The company said that dancers "voluntarily sign up" and "are never told they have to perform" at events.

It added that for Mr Trump's inauguration, the company had received "more requests from members to participate than we have slots available".