ASHLAND, Ore., Dec. 16 (UPI) -- A visitor to an Oregon ski resort captured video of a snowboarder dangling upside-down from a chair lift and the man's rescue by staff members.
Curtis Neill posted a pair of videos to Facebook showing the man hanging upside-down from the chairlift at the Mount Ashland Ski Area Dec. 10.
Watch: Upside-down snowboarder rescued from chair lift - UPI.com
Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded on Mon Dec 19, 2016 2:29 PM
keyboard shortcuts: V vote up article J next comment K previous comment