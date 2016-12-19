Newsvine

Jasper2529

About Articles: 47 Seeds: 291 Comments: 14201 Since: Sep 2014

Watch: Upside-down snowboarder rescued from chair lift - UPI.com

Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded by Jasper2529 View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONUnited Press International
Seeded on Mon Dec 19, 2016 2:29 PM
Discuss:
Article Photo

ASHLAND, Ore., Dec. 16 (UPI) -- A visitor to an Oregon ski resort captured video of a snowboarder dangling upside-down from a chair lift and the man's rescue by staff members.

Curtis Neill posted a pair of videos to Facebook showing the man hanging upside-down from the chairlift at the Mount Ashland Ski Area Dec. 10.

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor