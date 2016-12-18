Judge Jeanine Rips Michelle Obama: 'Since When Did 'Hope' Rise and Fall With You?' | Fox News Insider

Saturday on Justice, Judge Jeanine Pirro criticized Michelle Obama's recent comments to Oprah Winfrey that, after President-elect Donald Trump's victory, "we're feeling what not having hope feels like."

"This from a woman who, in 2008 at age 44, said 'for the first time I'm proud of my country' [but] eight years later you're out of hope?" Pirro said.

Pirro said the Obama's failed to bring their promise of "hope" to Americans in several crucial situations, including the beheading of journalist James Foley and the 13 hours that Americans were stranded on a rooftop in Benghazi.

She said Trump's election is proof that Americans "know what hope is", pointing to the tens of thousands of people who have braved cold weather to attend the president-elect's "thank-you tour" stops.