The feds are killing off seesaws now | New York Post

So long, seesaws. You’ve had your ups and downs over the years, but today you’re not only down, you’re out. Like smoking, chainsaw-juggling and dodgeball, you became too much of a public-health menace to be tolerated.

The federal government is knocking seesaws out of existence, according to the New York Times. That’s right, the same people who keep warning us about the childhood obesity epidemic that just happened to come along when childhood “play” was redefined from “running around madly” to “pressing sideways-pointing triangle on screen” are now removing one more piece of movement-based equipment from kids’ lives.

Apparently the government has something called “federal safety guidelines for playgrounds.” Because your local parks department and city, county and state governments can’t be trusted to handle the pressing question of how to set up a playground. Ever since the guidelines were established in 1981, they have become more and more stringent, and the worryingly thick 2015 edition (more than 50 pages) has so many scary diagrams, definitions and fun-extinguishing mandatory buzzkill rules (“The maximum attainable angle between a line connecting the seats and the horizontal is 25°”) that the seesaws (“also known as teeter-totters,” the federales gravely inform us) are simply being phased out.