Tommy Edison's Description Of Growing Up Blind Will Remind You To Look On The Bright Side (VIDEO) | The Huffington Post

Have you ever wondered what it might be like to grow up without your vision?

YouTube sensation Tommy Edison was born blind, and he hasn’t shied away from sharing his experiences with the world.

In his latest video, Edison talks about not letting his disability get in the way of having a normal childhood. He tells hilarious anecdotes about learning to ride a bike, opening Christmas presents, and dealing with his siblings. And even while describing the more difficult parts of growing up blind, Edison wears the biggest grin.