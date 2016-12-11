Reid wants FBI Director Comey investigated | Fox News

Retiring Sen. Harry Reid renewed his feud with FBI Director James Comey on Saturday, accusing the bureau boss of sitting on information about Russia’s alleged interference in the 2016 election -- and calling for Comey to be investigated.

The Senate Democratic leader, who leaves office next month, referred to a Washington Post report that the CIA had determined individuals tied to the Russian government gave hacked Democratic emails to WikiLeaks, in a bid to boost Donald Trump’s campaign.