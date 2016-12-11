Newsvine

Reid wants FBI Director Comey investigated | Fox News

Seeded on Sun Dec 11, 2016 11:46 AM
Retiring Sen. Harry Reid renewed his feud with FBI Director James Comey on Saturday, accusing the bureau boss of sitting on information about Russia’s alleged interference in the 2016 election -- and calling for Comey to be investigated.

The Senate Democratic leader, who leaves office next month, referred to a Washington Post report that the CIA had determined individuals tied to the Russian government gave hacked Democratic emails to WikiLeaks, in a bid to boost Donald Trump’s campaign.

