Michael Moore calls for protesters to 'disrupt' Trump's inauguration | Fox News

Michael Moore -- who predicted Donald Trump would win the presidency months before his surprise victory -- is now encouraging people to protest the President-elect's upcoming inauguration.

"Disrupt the Inauguration. The Majority have spoken – by nearly 2.7 million votes &counting! Silence is not an option,” Moore tweeted Wednesday.

The website states, "We call on all people of good conscience to join in disrupting the ceremonies. If Trump is to be inaugurated at all, let it happen behind closed doors, showing the true face of the security state Trump will preside over. It must be made clear to the whole world that the vast majority of people in the United States do not support his presidency or consent to his rule."