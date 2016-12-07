President-elect Donald Trump is TIME Person of the Year for 2016 - TODAY.com

President-elect Donald Trump, the real estate businessman and political novice whose election campaign made the entire world take notice, has been selected as TIME’s 2016 Person of the Year.

The magazine revealed its choice Wednesday on TODAY.

Every year, TIME editors select the person — or idea — who has most influenced the news and the world in the past year, for good or ill.

"So which is it this year: Better or worse? The challenge for Donald Trump is how profoundly the country disagrees about the answer," TIME managing editor Nancy Gibbs wrote in a magazine essay.

Trump beat out 10 other finalists, including his Democratic rival, Hillary Clinton. TIME declared Clinton their runner-up, and she was also the top pick among TODAY viewers.

This will be Trump’s 10th time on the magazine’s cover, and all but one have been since August 2015. His first appearance on TIME was in 1989.