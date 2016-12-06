Nancy Pelosi slams Ben Carson. What is she so afraid of? | Fox News

Did you hear what the Democrat Party’s leader in Congress just said about Dr. Ben Carson?

I’m proud to call Dr. Ben a personal friend. He is the very definition of a good man, a gentleman, and a great human being. He defines “accomplished.”

Ben is the living definition of “the American Dream” that people the world over believe in.

President Obama talks about giving "hope" to people of color. But anyone can talk. Dr. Ben doesn’t talk, he walks the walk. He leads by example.

If a white Republican political leader called a black super-achiever “disturbingly unqualified” wouldn’t liberals and the media immediately label him or her as a "racist?" Of course they would. And they’d be right. Ben may be America’s single greatest living African-America super-achiever. He rose from poverty, in a single parent household in the ghettos of Baltimore, to the world’s greatest brain surgeon, multiple-times national bestselling author, and then GOP Presidential candidate. Today he is President-elect Donald Trump’s choice for Secretary of Housing and Urban Development (HUD). Yet liberal Democrat leaders like Nancy Pelosi see all of those amazing accomplishments and call him “disconcertedly and disturbingly unqualified.” She actually says Dr. Ben doesn’t have “the credentials” for the job. Really? If a white Republican political leader called a black super-achiever “disturbingly unqualified” wouldn’t liberals and the media immediately label him or her as a "racist?" Of course they would. And they’d be right. What is Nancy Pelosi and the Democratic Party afraid of? That a talented, brilliant black man who has lived in public housing, who overcame poverty in the same inner city projects he will now be in charge of, might actually make a difference?

------------------------------------

Pelosi Statement on Nomination of Dr. Ben Carson for Secretary of HUD “Dr. Ben Carson is a disconcerting and disturbingly unqualified choice to lead a department as complex and consequential as Housing and Urban Development. “Our country deserves a HUD Secretary with the relevant experience to protect the rights of homeowners and renters, particularly in low income and minority communities, and to ensure that everyone in our country can have access to safe and affordable housing without facing discrimination or homelessness. “There is no evidence that Dr. Carson brings the necessary credentials to hold a position with such immense responsibilities and impact on families and communities across America.”

http://www.democraticleader.gov/newsroom/12516/