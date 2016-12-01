Keith Scott killing: Protesters upset over lack of charges - CNN.com

More than two months ago, the fatal police shooting of Keith Lamont Scott sparked thousands of protesters into the streets of Charlotte. His death led to days of demonstrations including some that turned violent. They wanted justice for a black man who they felt lost his life due to excessive police force.

On Wednesday, a more subdued scene played out following the announcement that Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department Officer Brentley Vinson would not be charged for fatally shooting the 43-year-old man in an apartment complex parking lot. The decision concluded a two-month long investigation into whether the shooting was justified.

In response, about 100 protesters marched through downtown's streets Wednesday night to share their disappointment. Though they carried signs continuing to express outrage -- containing messages like "How to get away with murder: become a cop" -- the rally was tamer. Police and the press outnumbered protesters, according to CNN's Ryan Young.

"If we don't get no justice then you don't get no peace," they chanted.

Police officers arrested at least four protesters as they were attempting to corral them off the streets. Three were taken into custody for obstructing traffic -- a far cry from the dozens of arrests made during the last round of rallies.