Barron Trump Autism Video YouTuber Yanks Clip, Issues Apology - SFGate

The man who posted a YouTube video suggesting that 10-year-old Barron Trump might be autistic pulled the video and issued an apology on Tuesday, a day after being threatened with legal action by Barron’s mother, future First Lady Melania Trump.

In a video apology posted Tuesday, James Hunter called his video “false, defamatory and malicious.”

“In the video, I suggested Barron Trump might suffer from autism. That is in fact 100 percent false,” Hunter said. “It was incredibly irresponsible of me to diagnose Barron Trump using a selection of misleading videos.”

Hunter added, “Many of the videos I used showed Barron Trump behaving like any normal kid would at 3 a.m. I falsely correlated him trying to stay aware and occasionally doing quirky things, with him suffering from autism. This was incredibly foolish of me.”

Hunter added that, while he intended the video to be an anti-bullying effort, “Unfortunately, I completely misdiagnosed a person and ended up making a video that was false, defamatory and malicious.

“I retract every single statement I made in that horrendous video, and want to sincerely apologize to the Trump family, especially to Melania and Barron Trump,” he continued.

Adding insult to injury and wasting no time, Rosie O'Donnell spread Hunter's lie:

Melania Trump’s lawyer is threatening a lawsuit over a video that claimed to provide evidence that her son Barron is autistic. Melania wants the maker of the video to delete the video and apologize.

The letter, obtained by TMZ, also calls Rosie O’Donnell a bully for giving publicity to the video and claiming herself that Barron is autistic. TMZ says sources close to Trump’s family say that Barron absolutely does not have autism.