Wisconsin judge refuses to order hand recount | Fox News

A Wisconsin judge refused on Tuesday to order local election workers to conduct the state's upcoming presidential recount completely by hand Tuesday, finding that nothing suggests the state's electronic tabulating machines have been hacked.

Green Party presidential candidate Jill Stein has been trying to make the case that Wisconsin's tabulating machines could have been compromised in a cyberattack and a hand recount is the only way to tell for sure. But Dane County Circuit Court Judge Valerie Bailey-Rihn concluded Stein's attorneys failed to show any hard evidence the machines were attacked and are unreliable.

Donald Trump beat Hillary Clinton by about 22,000 votes in Wisconsin, but Stein has alleged -- without evidence -- that the results may have been hacked. She asked for a recount last week, saying the state needs to be sure.

Stein filed a lawsuit seeking a judge's order for a hand recount. Hillary Clinton's campaign joined the action Tuesday, saying she has a stake in the results.

Dane County Circuit Judge Valerie Bailey-Rihn convened a hearing late Tuesday afternoon that went on four hours. Stein's side called computer experts who testified that Wisconsin's electronic machines are vulnerable to cyberattack but said they couldn't show whether one had actually occurred.