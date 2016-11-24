Being Grateful for What You Have: Stories of Thankfulness | The Huffington Post

Thanksgiving is such a great time of the year. In the United States, we are fortunate to have a holiday where we kick back for a couple of days and really focus on being grateful for what we have in our lives.

I have a story that highlighted this point of gratefulness very well. I was fortunate enough to have a great friend and personal mentor of mine drop in to visit me in New York last week. He had been called on for an important presentation at work in the city, and we were able to enjoy an early morning coffee at Joe Coffee on Waverly Place. We were talking about the progress of careers and how people start at different places and go different directions. He then caught me comparing myself to some of my friends around the world. He cut me off very quickly and guided me...

“Let me tell you something Teddy Roosevelt once said. ‘Comparison is the thief of joy.’ Don’t focus on what you don’t have and don’t focus on what your friends do have.”

He continued his wisdom. “Focus instead on where you are, what you do well and who you are in this very moment. Be thankful for that.”

I now give you ten things to say thank you for, today and every day.

Remember, there are millions of people who would love to do what you do every day.

Happy Thanksgiving!