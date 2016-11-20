Indiana city renames Columbus Day and Good Friday to be more 'culturally sensitive' | Daily Mail Online

- Columbus Day will now be known as Fall Holiday in city of Bloomington
- Good Friday, observed by Christians, will now be called Spring Holiday
- Mayor John Hamilton [Democrat] said the politically correct names will make the holidays more inclusive
- All city employees receive paid time off for Columbus Day, a federal holiday, and Good Friday, which isn’t
An Indiana city has renamed two holidays in a bid to be more culturally sensitive.
Columbus Day and Good Friday will now be known as Fall and Spring Holiday in Bloomington, the Bloomington Herald-Times reports.
Mayor John Hamilton, who made the change on Friday, said the politically correct names will make the two holidays more inclusive in a memo to city employees.