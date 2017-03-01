Her Husband Is Late To Their Romantic Dinner, Then A Blonde Woman Comes Up To Her With His Rose

Rick and Stacey have been married for 30 years. To celebrate their anniversary, Rick decided to do something Stacey would never forget… and the result is one phenomenal event caught on video.

All Stacey knew was that she and Rick planned a romantic night out on the town — but once she stepped outside the hotel and didn’t see her hubby in sight, she knew something was a bit off. Little did she know, Rick had enlisted the help and attendance of their closest family and friends.