Melania Trump set for first solo event as first lady at Morikami Museum and Japanese Garden in Delray Beach - wptv.com

First Lady Melania Trump is committed to continuing the White House garden tradition, showcasing her interest in a Saturday morning visit to the Morikami Museum and Japanese Garden with Akie Abe, wife of Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.

Melania Trump and Akie Abe will tour the Delray Beach museum and its six Japanese-inspired gardens, while President Donald Trump and the Japanese prime minister are slated to play golf at Trump's club in Jupiter.

The visit marks Trump's first solo public appearance as first lady. She'll host Abe for a private lunch later in the day at Mar-a-Lago.